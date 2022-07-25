Monsoon rains: PM directs provinces to take precautionary steps

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed the provincial governments to remain alert in the wake of continuing monsoon rainfall which could trigger flash floods in different parts of the country.

The prime minister in a message to the chief minister Sindh said that the federal government would provide all possible support to the provincial government in this difficult situation. The recent rainy spell is lashing Karachi for the last few days, resulting in the monsoon deluge.

The prime minister also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to fully assist the provincial governments and the departments concerned, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He said the protection of the properties and lives of the people in the low-lying areas should be ensured.

The prime minister also desired that the elected representatives should supervise the rescue and relief activities launched by the relevant departments.