AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

USA win women’s world 4x100m relay gold

AFP 24 Jul, 2022

EUGENE: The United States reclaimed their women’s world 4x100m relay crown in Eugene on Saturday, overpowering a star-studded Jamaica line-up to take gold in Oregon.

The US quartet of Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner, Jenna Prandini and Twanisha Terry timed 41.14 seconds for a barnstorming victory at Eugene’s Hayward Field.

Jamaica took silver in 41.18sec and Germany bronze (42.03).

“This is the most fun race of my life!” said Steiner. “You can hear my voice. I never scream that loud during a race.”

Anchor leg Terry added: “To be able to feel the energy from the crowd, to shake hands, sign autographs, it’s just an amazing feeling.

“The race was electrifying. You heard the stadium. The stadium went crazy. We just brought it home.”

A loaded Jamaican team boasted newly-crowned individual 100 and 200m world champions in the shape of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, as well as four-time Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, 100m bronze medallist in Eugene, and Kemba Nelson.

Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns, heartbreak for Warner

But they could do nothing as the US team produced three slick handovers in front of a raucous, partisan crowd at Hayward Field.

“The goal is always to win for the team. I think all ladies ran well.

I am grateful I am still able to stand on that podium,“ said Fraser-Pryce, who also bagged silver in the 200m behind Jackson.

“You have to give everybody the chance at the moment and to do what you have to do. I am feeling good as this is my second world championships when I am getting three medals.

“It feels really good because I worked very hard this season and was consistent and I just came out there and ran my heart and my soul to give that time.”

United States Abby Steiner Twanisha Terry Melissa Jefferson

Comments

1000 characters

USA win women’s world 4x100m relay gold

Energy conservation drive: Power Div asked to seek comments of Finance Div

‘Falling forex reserves, growing political instability detrimental to economy’

GST payments in installments: FBR empowered to facilitate federal, provincial govts

Sri Lanka lose two after strong start in Mathews’ 100th Test

Edible oil, paper, other goods: WHT on imports made ‘minimum tax’

Afghanistan signs deal to import 350,000 tons of oil from Iran

Hamza to act as ‘trustee’ CM till tomorrow: SC

Country’s financing needs fully met for this year: SBP

Imran steps up criticism of ‘Zardari-Sharif Mafia’

‘US embassy is tracking journalists and PTI leader’, claims Mazari

Read more stories