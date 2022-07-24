Security personnel on alert in capital in the wake of PTI’s protest call

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of the protest call given by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the Chief Minister’s elections in Punjab, the law enforcement agencies on Saturday put security on high alert in the capital in order to avert any untoward situation.

According to the police spokesman, additional police contingents have been deployed in and outside Red Zone which house important buildings including Prime Minister’s House, Parliament House, the Supreme Court, Diplomatic Enclave, Pak Secretariat, and other buildings. Besides checking of exit and entry points of the capital, Red Zone was also made more effective, he said.

He said that additional contingent of Frontier Constabulary (FC) have been provided to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) operations. The high ups of police have decided that all out efforts would be made to ensure smooth flow of traffic and to protect the lives of the people.

Gun-toting personnel of police stood alert on rooftops of buildings in the vicinity of Constitution Avenue. Patrolling of police has been increased in order to avert any untoward incident.

Commandoes of Islamabad police and lady police personnel, Anti-Terrorists Squad (ATS), Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), and Quick Response Force were also deputed at various locations in the city.

Top police officials issued directives to ensure strict checking at entry and exit points of the capital city and keep a close eye on the suspected people.

