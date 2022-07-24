AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Experts say climate change has forced shift in monsoonal pattern

Recorder Report 24 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Environmental experts have stated that climate change has resulted in a 100 kilometres ‘spatial shift’ towards the west in the overall monsoon pattern in the country and climate zones have shown an overall changing rainfall pattern.

Addressing at a roundtable conference environmental expert Khan Faraz said that the depletion of natural resources, water shortage, and food insecurity are some of the risk factors because of rapid climate change trends in the country.

Further the country is facing adverse impacts of the climate change for last many decades. Therefore, the world must fulfil its promises and help those countries that are being severely affected by the climate change, he added.

Quoting a report titled ‘A Region at Risk: The Human Dimensions of Climate Change in Asia and the Pacific’, jointly produced by the Asian Development Bank and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research claimed that Pakistan lies in those regions whose geographical location makes it more prone to rise in temperature than rest of the world.

Global warming has pushed weather conditions to their extremities, which can clearly be observed in Pakistan’s susceptibility to flooding and, conversely, droughts. Not only urban flooding in major cities such as Islamabad and Karachi has led to damaged infrastructure, but floods in rural areas are also adversely affecting the fertility of agricultural lands and crop production.

Climate change directly influences weather patterns, especially precipitation. With rising temperatures, there is greater surface evaporation leading to a greater concentration of water vapours in the atmosphere, which results in heavier downpours.

He said that the climate change has resulted in a 100 kilometers ‘spatial shift’ towards the west in the overall monsoon pattern in the country. The climate zones of the country mainly from North, Northwest, West, and Coastal areas have shown an overall changing rainfall pattern.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Asian Development Bank climate change Rainfall global warming

Comments

1000 characters

Experts say climate change has forced shift in monsoonal pattern

Energy conservation drive: Power Div asked to seek comments of Finance Div

‘Falling forex reserves, growing political instability detrimental to economy’

GST payments in installments: FBR empowered to facilitate federal, provincial govts

Edible oil, paper, other goods: WHT on imports made ‘minimum tax’

Hamza to act as ‘trustee’ CM till tomorrow: SC

Country’s financing needs fully met for this year: SBP

Imran steps up criticism of ‘Zardari-Sharif Mafia’

‘US embassy is tracking journalists and PTI leader’, claims Mazari

Alvi for a govt in accordance with people’s aspirations

PM congratulates Erdogan over Ukraine grain deal

Read more stories