Three terrorists killed in two separate IBOs in North Waziristan: ISPR

Security forces on Saturday killed three terrorists in two Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in different areas of the North Waziristan District, the military's media wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a high-value terrorist commander was apprehended in injured condition, along with three other terrorists.

In the second operation, three terrorists were killed. "Weapons, ammunition, and IEDs were also recovered," the statement noted.

“All the terrorists (killed and apprehended) were affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group,” the military’s media wing said.

These terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, extortion for ransom, and killing of innocent citizens.