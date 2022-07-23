AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 23, 2022
World

US envoy says Russia should be held to account for strike on Odesa

Reuters 23 Jul, 2022

KYIV: The US ambassador to Kyiv said that Moscow should be held to account for what she said was an “outrageous” Russian strike on the port city of Odesa on Saturday.

Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Odesa a day after Russia and Ukraine, with mediation by the United Nations and Turkey, signed a deal to reopen Black Sea ports and resume grain exports.

Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports

“The Kremlin continues to weaponize food. Russia must be held to account,” US Ambassador Bridget Brink wrote on Twitter.

UN secretary-general condemns reported strikes on Ukraine’s Odesa port

Black Sea Black Sea ports Russian strikes Odesa Russia attack Odesa port

