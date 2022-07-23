AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Import of urea from China: Provinces to be asked to share subsidy

Mushtaq Ghumman 23 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal Government has decided to ask provinces to provide their share towards expenditure to be incurred on import of 0.2 MMT urea from China on G2G basis, official sources told Business Recorder.

On July 20, 2022, Ministry of Industries and Production (MoI&P) had proposed to the ECC of the Cabinet to allow TCP to import 200 KMT from China on deferred payment basis and sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with counterpart Chinese agency. ECC on May 28, 2022 authorized TCP to sign MoU with M/s CNAMPGC.

While ratifying the ECC decision, Federal Cabinet had directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to engage with Chinese authorities to negotiate at a discounted rate. Subsequently, Ministry of Foreign Affairs on June 29, 2022 informed two Chinese Companies i.e., M/s Sinochem Fertilizer and M/s CNAMPGC that had been authorized by Chinese Government for export of 200KMT urea to Pakistan.

According to sources, Secretary MoI&P along with Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) held meetings with Chinese companies on July 2, 2022 and July 7, 2022, wherein after negotiations both the companies had agreed to export 200 KMT granular urea to TCP at US$ 500/MT FoB (China) on G2G basis on 90-day deferred payment basis inclusive of markup.

The Ministry noted that from the first offer of $606.525/MT (FoB) to $ 500/MT (FoB), it has been estimated that GoP would be saving approx. $21.305 million (Rs 4.5 billion at exchange rate of 1 $ = PKR 210) for import of 200 KMT of urea from China.

Super Tax: FMPAC rejects Sindh agri chamber’s claim

The ECC also observed issues related to smuggling of the subsidized urea and delay in payment to TCP. On the issue of need for taking the provinces on board to share liability for providing subsidy, MoI&P noted that the provinces either did not agree or were non responsive.

Ministry of Industries and Production indicated the urgency for import of urea as timely import of urea was critically important for food security and requested the ECC of the Cabinet to authorize TCP to import 200 KMT of granular urea from M/s Sinochem Fertilizer and M/s CNAMPGC at negotiated rate of $ 500/MT FoB on basis of 90 days deferred payment with markup.

After detailed discussion, the Economic Coordination Committee authorised TCP to sign agreement with Chinese firms for import of 200 KMT urea on G2G basis with the stipulation that the matter shall be taken to the Federal Cabinet for discussion with the following observations: (i) the required Rs. 22 billion allocation is not earmarked in the CFY budget; (ii) $ 100 million foreign exchange cover has not been catered to; and (iii) since agriculture is a provincial subject, provinces may be asked to provide their due share in grant of subsidy.

The sources said, Federal Cabinet, in its meeting held on July 21, 2022 has ratified the decision of ECC with respect to import of 0.2 MMT of urea from China on deferred payment and G2G basis. The Cabinet also approved ECC recommendation to request provinces to provide their due share of subsidy as agriculture is a devolved subject, in addition to expenditure of Rs 22 billion over and above budget and $ 100 million foreign exchange cover.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ECC TCP MoI&P urea G2G basis CNAMPGC

Comments

1000 characters

Import of urea from China: Provinces to be asked to share subsidy

FBR estimates potential Rs3trn tax gap

MPMG housing finance scheme: Govt in process of reshaping: Miftah

Resident persons: Deemed income from movable properties now taxable

Imran hits out at Zardari

Elahi moves SC against deputy speaker’s ruling

10 directors appointed on SBP BoD after Cabinet approval

Oil consumption declines

Import of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: DRAP certification mandatory for paying 1pc tax

SBP BoD8 non-executive directors appointed

Read more stories