AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Oil consumption declines

Mushtaq Ghumman 23 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The country’s consumption of two key petroleum products, Petroleum Motor Gasoline (PMG) or petrol and HSD, has declined by 21 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively due to measures taken by the government to curtail imports and massive increase in their prices by the incumbent government.

Industry sources told Business Recorder that daily consumption of HSD has reduced to 13,000 MT per day from 23000 MT whereas consumption of petrol has declined to 19,000 MT per day from 24,000 MT.

“If the current pattern of consumption continues during the remaining days of current month, then PMG stock is enough for 32 days and HSD for 62 days,” said industry sources. Presently, the stock of PMG stood at 695,000 MT whereas stock of HSD was 760,000 MT.

On July 21, 2022, addressing a press conference on Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Dr. Musadik Malik claimed that the stocks of HSD are enough for 66 days while petrol stock was for 34 days, a claim that was made in spite of the fact that the regulatory requirement of stock is of 20-22 days.

Petroleum consumption to come down

He maintained that sale of PMG was 818,000 MT in July 2021 which has reduced to 580,000 MT in July 2022, which is approximately 30 per cent whereas sale of HSD has slashed by 45-50 per cent from 730,000 MT in July 2021 which is now about 400,000 MT. “The government has managed things in a way that import bill is reduced without effecting the stocks of petroleum products,” he added. POL import was $ 1.4 billion in June 2022, which was significantly less than the pattern set in the previous four or five months.

In June 2021, petrol sale was recorded at 778,000 MT which reduced to 704,000 MT in June 2022, showing a substantial reduction. Likewise, HSD sale was 789,000 MT in June 2021 which has declined to 712,000 MT in June 2022. The country’s import bill has reduced substantially due to reduction in consumption of petrol and diesel.

When contacted, OGRA spokesperson confirmed that the sale and stock figures shared by the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Resources were accurate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

HSD Dr. Musadik Malik Oil consumption PMG Petroleum Motor Gasoline

Comments

1000 characters

Oil consumption declines

FBR estimates potential Rs3trn tax gap

MPMG housing finance scheme: Govt in process of reshaping: Miftah

Resident persons: Deemed income from movable properties now taxable

Imran hits out at Zardari

Elahi moves SC against deputy speaker’s ruling

10 directors appointed on SBP BoD after Cabinet approval

Import of urea from China: Provinces to be asked to share subsidy

Import of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: DRAP certification mandatory for paying 1pc tax

SBP BoD8 non-executive directors appointed

Read more stories