Muharram-ul-Haram: Ulema assure ICT admin of cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Ulema from various schools of thought have assured the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration that they will fully cooperate with local authorities during Muharram-ul-Haram, particularly, on 9th and 10th of Muharram in the metropolis.

Ulema said this during a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon aimed to maintain religious harmony, brotherhood and peace during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Additional Deputy Commissioner and other senior officials of the district administration.

During the meeting, the DC asked the participants of the meeting to follow the code of conduct to ensure peace and order during the month of Muharram.

He also said the issuance of provocative statements should be avoided during the month of Muharram. He said that participants of Majlis and processions should limit their processions to designated routes and end majlis and processions at the fixed time.

He said that all sects needed to respect each others’ religious sentiments and Ulema should play their due role. The DC further said that all efforts would be made to ensure peace and protect the lives of citizens during the month of Muharram. On July 19, the Pakistan Ulema Council also issued (PUC) “Paigham-e-Pakistan Code of Conduct” to ensure peace and order during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

