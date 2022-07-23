AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Muharram-ul-Haram: Ulema assure ICT admin of cooperation

Recorder Report 23 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Ulema from various schools of thought have assured the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration that they will fully cooperate with local authorities during Muharram-ul-Haram, particularly, on 9th and 10th of Muharram in the metropolis.

Ulema said this during a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon aimed to maintain religious harmony, brotherhood and peace during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Additional Deputy Commissioner and other senior officials of the district administration.

During the meeting, the DC asked the participants of the meeting to follow the code of conduct to ensure peace and order during the month of Muharram.

He also said the issuance of provocative statements should be avoided during the month of Muharram. He said that participants of Majlis and processions should limit their processions to designated routes and end majlis and processions at the fixed time.

He said that all sects needed to respect each others’ religious sentiments and Ulema should play their due role. The DC further said that all efforts would be made to ensure peace and protect the lives of citizens during the month of Muharram. On July 19, the Pakistan Ulema Council also issued (PUC) “Paigham-e-Pakistan Code of Conduct” to ensure peace and order during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Irfan Nawaz Memon Muharram ul Haram Pakistan Ulema Council

Comments

1000 characters

Muharram-ul-Haram: Ulema assure ICT admin of cooperation

FBR estimates potential Rs3trn tax gap

MPMG housing finance scheme: Govt in process of reshaping: Miftah

Resident persons: Deemed income from movable properties now taxable

Imran hits out at Zardari

Elahi moves SC against deputy speaker’s ruling

10 directors appointed on SBP BoD after Cabinet approval

Import of urea from China: Provinces to be asked to share subsidy

Oil consumption declines

Import of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: DRAP certification mandatory for paying 1pc tax

SBP BoD8 non-executive directors appointed

Read more stories