Restoration, revamping of Gujjar Nullah approved at Rs14.854bn cost

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has approved restoration and revamping of Gujjar Nullah at revised cost of Rs 14.854 billion after inclusion of some bridges in the project, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives briefed the ECNEC recently about the project and its history. It was noted that the original project PC-I was approved by CDWP at a cost of Rs9.571billion on March 08, 2021 with gestation period of 12 months.

However, it was not based on detailed design and the sponsors have submitted a revised PC-I based on the detailed design with gestation period of 21 months with expected completion on December 31, 2022. The proposal was considered by CDWP on March 25, 2022 and was recommended to ECNEC. The decision regarding “repair of old existing bridges” was taken on the request of NDMA.

However, NDMA has requested through a letter dated May 06, 2022 that old retained bridges along Gujjar and Orangi Nullah may be undertaken by Federal Government/ NDMA instead of Government of Sindh and funds may be allocated for this purpose.

The ECNEC was also informed that cost for repair of old/ existing bridges was not included in the total project cost.

Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives submitted the project for consideration of ECNEC at a revised cost of Rs14.854 billion without FEC. Endorsement of CDWP decision of March 25, 2022 was solicited with the submission for following directions to NDMA and Government of Sindh: (i) amount of saving from restoration & revamping of Mehmoodabad Nullah may be corrected as Rs6.067 billion instead of Rs5.425 billion; (ii) saving amount of Rs2.054 billion may be surrendered in favour of Finance Division, GoP; (iii) GoS should ensure removal of human settlements on Malir River and complete required works of dredging/widening of 30 percent length of Malir River as recommended by NED from their own resources before monsoon, 2022; (iv) Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) recommendations/conditions would be complied by NDMA in letter and spirit; (v) repair of bridges along both Nullahs (Gujjar & Orangi), would be carried out by GoS from their own resources; and (vi) Chief Minister Sindh may be requested for his intervention to expedite the regulatory arrangement & legislative framework for O&M of these Nullahs and sustainable mechanism for solid waste management.

After detailed deliberations the ECNEC headed by the Finance Minister approved the proposal on restoration and revamping of Gujjar Nullah with revised cost.

