KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 87,462 tonnes of cargo comprising 63,268 tonnes of import cargo and 24,194 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 ours.

The total import cargo of 63,268 comprised of 36,301 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,910 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,926 tonnes of Yellow Soya Beans & 10,131 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export cargo of 24,194 tonnes comprised of 15,393 tonnes of containerized cargo, 267 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,310 of Corns & 5,224 Oil & Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 4314 containers comprising of 2721 containers import and 1593 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 335 of 20’s and 1193 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 201 of 20’s and 696 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

At least 05 ships namely, Loch Melfort, Kamome Victoria, Osaka Express, Budapest Express and Ginga Merlin has berthed at Karachi Port.

Nearly 05 ships namely, Al Shaffiah, Spring 3, Ocean Hope, High Prosperity and Osaka Express sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around 10 cargoes namely, MT Shalamar, Xin Yan Tian, California Trader, GFS Pride, Sea Wolf, Maersk Kate, Kota Megah, Safeen Pioneer, Hilda and HG Shanghai were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by 07 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, a bulk cargo carrier ‘BW Matsuyama’ left the port on Friday morning.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 87,139 tonnes, comprising 79,975 tonnes imports cargo and 7,164 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 362 Containers (174 TEUs Imports and 188 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Scarlet Rosella and Milaha Qatar & another ship, APL California carrying Soya bean, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, EETL and QICT respectively on Friday, 22th July, while two more container ships, Irenes Ray and X-Press Bardsey are due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and another container vessel ‘OOCL Washington’ is due to arrive on Saturday, 23rd July-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022