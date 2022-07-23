Cotton market: Prices maintain upward trend amid hectic business

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday increased the spot rate by Rs 5,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,000 per maund. The local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume was satisfactory.

He also told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 4,500 to Rs 6,000 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 65,00 to Rs 7,200 per 40 Kg.

3200 bales of Tandoo Adam were sold at Rs 16900 to RS 17300 per maund, 2800 bales of Shahdad Pur, 400 bales of Moro were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17300 per maund, 800 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold at Rs 17200 to Rs 17500 per maund, 2800 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 16,600 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 800 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 1200 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 16800 to Rs 17000 per maund, 400 bales of Golarchi were sold at Rs 16,800 to Rs 17000 per maund, 600 bales of Maqsooda Rind were sold at Rs 17000 to Rs 17200 per maund, 600 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 19000 to Rs 19200 per maund, 800 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 18500 to Rs 19200 per maund, 1200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at RS 18900 to Rs 19000 per maund, 600 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 18,950 to Rs 19000 per maund, 400 bales of Pir Mahal were sold at Rs 18500 per maund, 1400 bales of Vehari, 800 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 18950 to Rs 19000 per maund, 600 bales of Haroonabad, 2000 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 19000 per maund and 400 bales of Samundri were sold at Rs 18900 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Friday increased the spot rate by Rs 5,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,000 per maund. The polyester fiber was available at Rs 315 per Kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022