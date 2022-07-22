AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth not due to attend Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Reuters 22 Jul, 2022

LONDON: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is not scheduled to attend the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer, with her son and heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles set to deliver a speech on her behalf, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

Charles will be accompanied by his wife, Camilla, to represent the queen at the July 28 opening ceremony of the multi-sport event, the palace added. The event is attended by athletes from the Commonwealth network of 54 countries, most of which are former British colonies.

Britain prepares to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

The 96-year old queen spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified illness and subsequently kept out of the spotlight for much of 2022, with the palace citing “episodic mobility issues”.

However, she appeared on the balcony of her royal residence in London during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last month and also recently attended the opening of a London rail line named in her honour.

