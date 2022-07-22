AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Actor Amber Heard appeals ruling that she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp

Reuters 22 Jul, 2022
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Actor Amber Heard on Thursday filed to appeal a Virginia jury's decision last month that she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp when she claimed in a newspaper opinion piece that she was a survivor of sexual violence, according to court documents.

Heard's legal team submitted the appeal notice to the Virginia Court of Appeals, seeking to overturn the lower court's June 1 ruling.

Depp says ‘jury gave me my life back’ with defamation verdict

After a six-week televised trial, a seven-person jury concluded that Heard defamed Depp, and the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star was awarded $10.35 million in damages. The jury also determined that Heard was defamed, awarding her $2 million.

Heard's attorneys had argued that she had told the truth and that her comments were covered as free speech under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

Her team said it sought to ensure fairness and justice through the appeal.

"We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment," a spokesman told Reuters. "We are therefore appealing the verdict."

The notice also appeals a June 24 final judgment order and a July 13 order against Heard's post-trial motions.

Depp's team said it was undeterred by the appeal.

"We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand," a spokesperson for Depp told Reuters in an email.

High and low points of Depp vs Heard trial

The filing comes more than a week after a judge rejected Heard's request for a new trial. In seeking the new trial, her lawyers argued that one of the jurors had served improperly.

During the trial, Depp said he never hit or sexually abused Heard and argued that she was the one who became violent during their relationship. Heard said she had slapped Depp but only in defense of herself or her sister.

Depp faced a different outcome in Britain less than two years ago, when he sued the Sun tabloid for calling him a "wife beater." A London High Court judge ruled that he had repeatedly assaulted Heard.

After the U.S. ruling in June, Heard attorney Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, in an interview on NBC's 'Today,' accused Depp's team of suppressing evidence that was allowed in the British libel case.

Johnny Depp Amber Heard Pirates of the Caribbean

Comments

1000 characters

Actor Amber Heard appeals ruling that she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp

Stage set for Punjab CM election as lawmakers make their way to assembly

Rupee closes at new historic low against US dollar in inter-bank market

Bilawal supervises dispatch of emergency relief goods for Afghans

Ukraine, Russia to sign deal to reopen grain ports, Turkey says

Oil prices fall as Libya resumes output, global demand outlook darkens

Import of CKD kits: Auto sector seeks SBP intervention for opening LCs

Saudi arrested after Israeli reporter sneaks into Makkah

'Aerial aggression': Israeli strike kills three soldiers in Syria, Syrian state media says

Demand for dollar to ebb: Miftah

Financial crunch: KE demands clearance of TDC net difference

Read more stories