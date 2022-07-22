AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.48%)
ANL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.02%)
AVN 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.37%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.8%)
EFERT 82.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-3.61%)
EPCL 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-6.31%)
FCCL 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.16%)
FFL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.6%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.15%)
GGL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.01%)
GTECH 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.4%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.62%)
LOTCHEM 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
MLCF 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.85%)
OGDC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.5%)
PAEL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.7%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-6.85%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.51%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.88%)
TPLP 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.61%)
TREET 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-5.22%)
TRG 78.06 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.5%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.42%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.66%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.51%)
BR100 3,918 Decreased By -72.4 (-1.82%)
BR30 14,072 Decreased By -407.9 (-2.82%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -628 (-1.55%)
KSE30 15,122 Decreased By -247.2 (-1.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

EOBI disburses Rs46bn to pensioners

Recorder Report 22 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Federal minister for overseas Pakistani & Human Resources Development Sajid Hussain Toori has claimed that Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) has collected Rs 31.3 billion for the year of 20122. The institution has disbursed around Rs.46 Billion in FY-2021-22 to the pensioners.

He was talking to media after taking briefing during his visited to EOBI Directorate General Office Lahore and chaired a meeting with the Regional Directors of Punjab (B&C-II).

The minister further said that despite many challenges, the institution achieved this collection with a growth of 15 % as compared to the last year.

The Minister has emphasized on extending quality services to its valuable clients & pensioners and directed the officers to maximize the coverage of workers & Employers under the law. Maratab Ali Dogar, Deputy Director General EOBI presented the performance report of the B&C-II for the fiscal year 2021-22.

At the end, best performing officers were awarded appreciation certificates by the minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

EOBI Sajid Hussain Toori Maratab Ali Dogar

Comments

1000 characters

EOBI disburses Rs46bn to pensioners

Economy begins to show signs of stability: Dastgir

Financial crunch: KE demands clearance of TDC net difference

Small retailers: fixed tax regime rationalized

Tax rate on income of banking firms enhanced

IK issues ‘warning’ on the eve of Punjab CM’s election

‘Join us,’ Zardari asks PTI candidate Elahi

Service charges/commission/fees: Payments to non-residents brought into the tax net

Non-availability of forex: CPHGC lands in hot water as SBP stops payments

Guddu power plant fire: Probe report sent to Genco-II board

CIA claims chaos-hit Sri Lanka made ‘dumb bets’ on China

Read more stories