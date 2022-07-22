EOBI disburses Rs46bn to pensioners

LAHORE: Federal minister for overseas Pakistani & Human Resources Development Sajid Hussain Toori has claimed that Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) has collected Rs 31.3 billion for the year of 20122. The institution has disbursed around Rs.46 Billion in FY-2021-22 to the pensioners.

He was talking to media after taking briefing during his visited to EOBI Directorate General Office Lahore and chaired a meeting with the Regional Directors of Punjab (B&C-II).

The minister further said that despite many challenges, the institution achieved this collection with a growth of 15 % as compared to the last year.

The Minister has emphasized on extending quality services to its valuable clients & pensioners and directed the officers to maximize the coverage of workers & Employers under the law. Maratab Ali Dogar, Deputy Director General EOBI presented the performance report of the B&C-II for the fiscal year 2021-22.

At the end, best performing officers were awarded appreciation certificates by the minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022