Run-off election for post of Punjab CM today

LAHORE: The session of Punjab Assembly for election of the Chief Minister will be held in Assembly Chambers at 4pm on Friday (today). Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari will chair the session.

During the session, a runoff election will be held for the slot of Chief Minister between Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and Ch Pervez Elahi. The law enforcement agencies have made foolproof arrangements in and outside the Punjab Assembly for the smooth holding of runoff election.

The PML-N leaders are confident that some of the PTI Punjab Assembly members will not vote in favour of Elahi. They have also rejected the claims made by PTI members of offering money to them for staying away from voting.

PML-N MPA Raheela Khadim Hussain rejected the claim of PTI that she had offered the PTI MPAs money in lieu of support for Hamza Shehbaz. She said she would take those pointing fingers at her to the court. She categorically rejected the accusation that she had offered money to the PTI MPAs. “I strongly reject these claims.

I have contacted not a single MPA of the opposition party for the purpose. On the contrary, PTI leaders Shehbaz Gill, Fawad Chaudhry and Dr. Yasmin Rashid shared my cell phone number with their party workers on WhatsApp following which the latter started calling me and misbehaving with me,” she alleged. “So far, I have blocked 300 numbers from which I received obnoxious calls,” she said.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Atta Tarar said PTI MPA Chaudhry Masood had given resignation on April 3, 2022, expressing distrust with the party’s politics and saying there is no justice in PTI. “Buying lawmakers is not the PML-N’s policy,” Tarar stressed. “He (Fawad) has been hurling blame on others just to hoodwink the people.”

He said, “I swear by Quran that no money was given to Masood but I ask Fawad Chaudhry to do the same if he thinks otherwise. We never said PML-N MPA Jalil Ahmed Sharaqpuri gave resignation after being bribed. The PML-N was still in contact with Sharaqpuri and the party will take him back if he approaches, he added.

