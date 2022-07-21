AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.48%)
Sports

Venus Williams set for singles comeback in Washington

Reuters 21 Jul, 2022

Former world number one Venus Williams will make her singles comeback after nearly a year at the Citi Open in Washington, D.C. that begins next week, organisers said on Thursday.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion accepted a wildcard for the July 30-Aug. 7 WTA 250 event a day after announcing she will also compete at next month’s WTA 1000 event in Toronto, where she will be joined by her sister Serena.

Williams and Djokovic included in US Open entry list

Venus, 42, last played a singles match at the Chicago Women’s Open in August 2021, losing in the first round to Hsieh Su-Wei.

Her most recent return to the court was when she teamed up with Britain’s Jamie Murray and reached the second round in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

