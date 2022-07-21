AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.48%)
ANL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.02%)
AVN 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.37%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.8%)
EFERT 82.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-3.61%)
EPCL 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-6.31%)
FCCL 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.16%)
FFL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.6%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.15%)
GGL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.01%)
GTECH 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.4%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.62%)
LOTCHEM 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
MLCF 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.85%)
OGDC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.5%)
PAEL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.7%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-6.85%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.51%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.88%)
TPLP 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.61%)
TREET 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-5.22%)
TRG 78.06 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.5%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.42%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.66%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.51%)
BR100 3,918 Decreased By -72.4 (-1.82%)
BR30 14,072 Decreased By -407.9 (-2.82%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -628 (-1.55%)
KSE30 15,122 Decreased By -247.2 (-1.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

By-elections: ECP turns down PTI’s request to recount votes in PP-7

  • PTI leaders announces to challenge verdict in high court
BR Web Desk 21 Jul, 2022

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s plea to recount votes in PP-7 (Kahuta, Rawalpindi) and upheld the original results of the district during by-elections that took place on Sunday.

A five-member bench of ECP announced the verdict and chief election commissioner claimed that he saw no evidence of rigging in the by-polls.

Therefore, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Sagheer Ahmed was successful against PTI’s Shabbir Awan in PP-7.

According to Aaj News, Shabbir Awan’s lawyer alleged that the Results Transmission System (RTS) of the ECP crashed as soon as results of PP-7 started pouring.

Prior to the crash, Awan had a lead, however, once the system came back online, Ahmed emerged victorious. Subsequently, Shabbir Awan lodged the request for recounting of votes in 21 polling stations.

Addressing the allegations, chief election commissioner stated that RTS system was not used in the by-elections. “Instead, the ECP’s Result Management System was used,” he said.

PP-7 Kahuta (Rawalpindi): ECP defers decision about recounting of votes

Speaking to media after the release of the verdict, PTI leader Sadaqat Abbasi termed the ECP biased against PTI and stated that all requests of the part are rejected. He also announced to challenge the verdict in the high court.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan is biased against PTI and it does not want us to win. The RO also rejected our request,” he said. Abbasi highlighting that PML-N’s candidate won the by-polls by just 49 votes.

Citing that law was turning into a joke, he announced to hold a press conference to explain each and every evidence of rigging in by-elections at PP-7.

In the by-elections on Sunday, Sagheer bagged 68,906 votes compared to Awan’s 68,857 votes. The election results issued by the ECP revealed that Awan was leading by 293 votes when the result of 265 out of 266 polling stations of PP-7 had arrived. But he lost by 49 votes when the final result of all 266 polling stations was issued.

ECP receives 13 complaints, mostly about clashes

 The PTI alleged foul play in the by-poll and claimed that its candidate was leading by up to 4,000 votes at one point when the results were stopped for more than three hours.

The ECP denied this allegation saying there was no fault in RMS and that delay in the transmission of results was linked to the fact that polling stations in Kahuta were mainly located in far-flung hilly areas.

Pakistan Election Commission of Pakistan Punjab by elections

Comments

1000 characters

By-elections: ECP turns down PTI’s request to recount votes in PP-7

Rupee closes near 227 as relentless fall continues

Khurram Dastgir confident inflation will slow down from September

Former DG Intelligence Aftab Sultan appointed NAB chairman

Oil price dip continues on higher US gasoline stockpiles

China's yuan hits near 1-week low on simmering property risks

India’s Sonia Gandhi questioned in money laundering case

Pakistan's electricity generation cost up 160% YoY in June, production dips

Russia restarts major gas pipeline, expands Ukraine war goals

Weighed mainly by global commodity prices: SBP sees FY23 most challenging for economy

Read more stories