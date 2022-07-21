AGL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.39%)
AVN 71.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.03%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
EFERT 83.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.23%)
EPCL 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-4.87%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.13%)
GGGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.5%)
GGL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.16%)
GTECH 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
MLCF 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.59%)
OGDC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.38%)
PAEL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.65%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.5%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.17%)
TREET 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.3%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.42%)
UNITY 16.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-6.2%)
WAVES 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
BR100 3,950 Decreased By -40.4 (-1.01%)
BR30 14,202 Decreased By -277.8 (-1.92%)
KSE100 40,125 Decreased By -334.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 15,257 Decreased By -112.1 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Khurram Dastgir confident inflation will slow down from September

  • Says rupee will stabilise after friendly countries disburse financial aid
BR Web Desk 21 Jul, 2022

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir on Thursday was confident that inflation in Pakistan will decline from September 2022 onward, and the current government will resolve the balance of payments' crisis as well.

In a press conference, he highlighted that rupee will stabilise against dollar once friendly countries will start disbursement of financial aid to Pakistan.

He said the inflow and outflow of foreign exchange in Pakistan was stable hence the depreciation of local currency would be arrested soon.

Citing that Pakistan possessed massive fuel reserves, he stated that the country had 2 months worth of diesel and 34 days worth of petrol.

His statement comes after the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation in Pakistan hit 21.3% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in June 2022, compared to an increase of 13.8% in the previous month and 9.7% in June 2021 as rising commodity prices and a weaker rupee took a toll on the local economy.

Inflation in Pakistan hits 21.3%, highest since Dec 2008

This is the highest monthly CPI reading (YoY basis) since December 2008. Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, CPI-based inflation increased by 6.3% in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.4% in the previous month and a decrease of 0.3% in June 2021, stated the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Dastgir continued that the government has "managed to reduce circular debt as well.”

“However, we are only responsible for inflation and unemployment faced during our tenure and Imran Khan is responsible for worsening of economic indicators during his tenure,” he said.

Speaking about allegations of horse trading by PML-N to succeed in Punjab chief minister elections, he stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was denting democracy by accusing every institution of wrongdoing

Charges of horse-trading: PTI wants Zardari, Rana and others arrested

“Democracy and economy is being hurt due to Khan’s allegations and foreign investors are losing interest in the economy of Pakistan,” he said. “They believe that Pakistan will end up like Sri Lanka.”

He added that the fall of the local currency against the US dollar was temporary.

Dastgir said Punjab by-elections were free and fair and they were held without any unrest or harassment of voters.

Pakistan unemployment rate inflation Khurram Dastgir Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Khurram Dastgir confident inflation will slow down from September

Intra-day update: Rupee falls to 227 against US dollar

PKR slide vs USD: Nepra indicates more hike in power tariffs

Monthly FCA formula: KE, CPPA-G seek record hike in power tariffs

Italy becomes 7th billion-dollar export destination for Pakistan

Capital assets in Pakistan: Tax on ‘deemed income’ challenged in LHC

Russia restarts major gas pipeline, expands Ukraine war goals

Oil prices extend losses as demand concerns outweigh tight supply

Hit by China shutdown, Tesla boosts auto prices and sells bitcoin

SCO chief to meet minister, business leaders, entrepreneurs on visit to Pakistan

Read more stories