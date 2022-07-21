AGL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
EFERT 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
EPCL 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.76%)
FCCL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.51%)
FLYNG 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
GGGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
GGL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
LOTCHEM 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
MLCF 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
OGDC 80.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
PAEL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.6%)
TELE 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TPL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
TPLP 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.25%)
TREET 26.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.44%)
UNITY 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WAVES 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,001 Increased By 11.4 (0.29%)
BR30 14,502 Increased By 22.1 (0.15%)
KSE100 40,575 Increased By 115.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,412 Increased By 43.2 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Weighed mainly by global commodity prices: SBP sees FY23 most challenging for economy

  • Geopolitical tensions add to country's woes
Zaheer Abbasi Updated 21 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The ongoing fiscal year 2022-23 is being viewed by the central bank as the most challenging for the country’s economy and even worse compared to the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic because of the global commodity prices and the geopolitical situation.

According to an official of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), this shock that the country is facing right now is worse than Covid-19 because it was being fuelled by various things ie global prices of commodities, geopolitical tensions as to what Russia would do and high inflation in every country. This year is difficult for the global economy and the central banks are struggling to manage things, he added. He said that after February 2022, there was uncertainty because the then government budged from the commitment made to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the levy on petroleum products.

He said that it was very difficult to convince the Fund because its trust was low and it wanted the government to take some prior actions to demonstrate that it was serious about implementing the programme. Difficult decisions taken by the present government led to improvement in the trust level of the Fund and after first two-week holidays in August, the Executive Board of the IMF would consider Pakistan’s case in its meeting, he added.

We have done all the difficult things, he said, adding that uncertainty has once again increased after the recent by-election results but it is lesser compared to February because the IMF is ready to work with any government. He said that Pakistan’s import bill and political instability are the main reasons for the depreciation of the rupee. He said that measures have been taken in the budget for much-needed fiscal tightening as six percent growth is not sustainable and 3-4 percent growth would suffice in the current situation.

Inflation may remain on the higher side: SBP

The official said that as far as the exchange rate is concerned, the last two to three days have been about sentiments because no one was sure as to what would happen to the IMF programme following the political development.

He said that the perception that the central bank is not simply watching the situation and everything was being left on the market forces was not accurate as it has been intervening where necessary in terms of the exchange rate. We are trying to manage the inflation, he said,

The official urged everyone to avoid using the word default for Pakistan and not compare the economic situation of Pakistan with Sri Lanka because Pakistan’s debt-to-GDP ratio was less compared to Sri Lanka and it had taken two years to make necessary adjustment in terms of the balance of payment and the exchange rate.

Pakistan has taken difficult decisions and there is a need that reforms agreed with the IMF are implemented because it is important for Pakistan to remain in the IMF programme for payment of external liabilities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Economy inflation IMF gdp SBP foreign exchange rates petroleum products global commodity prices FY23 COVID-19 pandemic geopolitical situation economic reforms

Comments

1000 characters

Weighed mainly by global commodity prices: SBP sees FY23 most challenging for economy

ECC allows TCP to import 0.3m tonnes of wheat

Monthly FCA formula: KE, CPPA-G seek record hike in power tariffs

Italy becomes 7th billion-dollar export destination for Pakistan

Capital assets in Pakistan: Tax on ‘deemed income’ challenged in LHC

Miftah attributes PKR slide to grim political situation

‘It’s repeat of Sindh House’: Imran

Shujaat supports Elahi for CM’s slot

Covid-19: hospitalization rate registers 3-fold increase

India central bank says prepared to defend rupee against rapid depreciation

Read more stories