AGL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
EPCL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.94%)
FCCL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
FLYNG 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
GGGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
GGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
LOTCHEM 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
MLCF 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
OGDC 80.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
PAEL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.6%)
TELE 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
TPLP 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.97%)
TREET 26.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WAVES 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,001 Increased By 11.5 (0.29%)
BR30 14,503 Increased By 23.7 (0.16%)
KSE100 40,573 Increased By 113.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,412 Increased By 42.9 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

‘It’s repeat of Sindh House’: Imran

  • PTI chairman says PML-N buying MPAs to win CM elections
Zulfiqar Ahmad Updated 21 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday accused the ruling coalition led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of luring its members of Punjab Assembly with money in a bid to win the election of the chief minister, scheduled for July 22.

“Today Lahore is seeing a repeat of Sindh House horse-trading that happened in Islamabad with up to Rs50 crores being offered to buy MPAs,” tweeted ex-premier and PTI chairman Imran Khan.

He said that the main architect behind this was Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, who he said “gets NRO for his corruption and purchases people with looted wealth. He shd [should] be jailed.”

Khan said this is not only an attack on Pakistan’s democracy but also on the moral fabric of its society.

“Had SC (the Supreme Court) taken action and debarred these turncoats for life it would have acted as [a] deterrent,” he added.

“Don’t the handlers of US regime change conspiracy’s imported government realise [the] severe damage being done to [the] nation,” he questioned.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar said that an Anti Victimisation and Accountability Committee has been formed in Punjab to get all the cases – filed in connection with the party’s Azadi March on May 25 – withdrawn through a legal process.

Economy cannot stabilise until return of political stability: Imran Khan

He said that the committee will collect the details of all the fake cases registered against PTI members in Punjab and take legal steps to have them withdrawn.

It will also work to identify the officials responsible for illegal/criminal actions against the PTI members in Punjab and initiate legal proceedings against them.

“No one should think that we have forgotten May 25 as we haven’t nor will we let anyone forget. A committee is being formed which will get all the fake cases withdrawn legally and take action as per the law against the officials who followed illegal orders to torture people and took illegal action,” he tweeted.

The seven-member panel has been formed in line with the decision of the PTI’s core committee, with former education minister Shafqat Mahmood as the convener and Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Yasmin Rashid, Aon Abbas Buppi, Raja Basharat, Burhan Moazzam Malik, and Hafiz Farhat Abbas as the committee members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP Asif Ali Zardari PTI Imran Khan PMLN Sindh house Punjab CM election members of Punjab Assembly

Comments

1000 characters

‘It’s repeat of Sindh House’: Imran

PKR slide vs USD: Nepra indicates more hike in power tariffs

ECC allows TCP to import 0.3m tonnes of wheat

Monthly FCA formula: KE, CPPA-G seek record hike in power tariffs

Italy becomes 7th billion-dollar export destination for Pakistan

Capital assets in Pakistan: Tax on ‘deemed income’ challenged in LHC

Miftah attributes PKR slide to grim political situation

Shujaat supports Elahi for CM’s slot

Covid-19: hospitalization rate registers 3-fold increase

India central bank says prepared to defend rupee against rapid depreciation

Read more stories