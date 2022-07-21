‘It’s repeat of Sindh House’: Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday accused the ruling coalition led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of luring its members of Punjab Assembly with money in a bid to win the election of the chief minister, scheduled for July 22.

“Today Lahore is seeing a repeat of Sindh House horse-trading that happened in Islamabad with up to Rs50 crores being offered to buy MPAs,” tweeted ex-premier and PTI chairman Imran Khan.

He said that the main architect behind this was Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, who he said “gets NRO for his corruption and purchases people with looted wealth. He shd [should] be jailed.”

Khan said this is not only an attack on Pakistan’s democracy but also on the moral fabric of its society.

“Had SC (the Supreme Court) taken action and debarred these turncoats for life it would have acted as [a] deterrent,” he added.

“Don’t the handlers of US regime change conspiracy’s imported government realise [the] severe damage being done to [the] nation,” he questioned.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar said that an Anti Victimisation and Accountability Committee has been formed in Punjab to get all the cases – filed in connection with the party’s Azadi March on May 25 – withdrawn through a legal process.

Economy cannot stabilise until return of political stability: Imran Khan

He said that the committee will collect the details of all the fake cases registered against PTI members in Punjab and take legal steps to have them withdrawn.

It will also work to identify the officials responsible for illegal/criminal actions against the PTI members in Punjab and initiate legal proceedings against them.

“No one should think that we have forgotten May 25 as we haven’t nor will we let anyone forget. A committee is being formed which will get all the fake cases withdrawn legally and take action as per the law against the officials who followed illegal orders to torture people and took illegal action,” he tweeted.

The seven-member panel has been formed in line with the decision of the PTI’s core committee, with former education minister Shafqat Mahmood as the convener and Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Yasmin Rashid, Aon Abbas Buppi, Raja Basharat, Burhan Moazzam Malik, and Hafiz Farhat Abbas as the committee members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022