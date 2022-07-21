AGL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
EPCL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.94%)
FCCL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
FFL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
FLYNG 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
GGGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
GGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
LOTCHEM 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
MLCF 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
OGDC 80.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
PAEL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.6%)
TELE 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
TPLP 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.97%)
TREET 26.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WAVES 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,001 Increased By 11.5 (0.29%)
BR30 14,503 Increased By 23.7 (0.16%)
KSE100 40,573 Increased By 113.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,412 Increased By 42.9 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Covid-19: hospitalization rate registers 3-fold increase

  • Critical cases’ tally jumped from 57 on June 20 to 174 on July 20
Abdul Rasheed Azad Updated 21 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus hospitalization rate witnessed a three-fold increase over the past one month in Pakistan as the tally of Covid-19 critical cases jumped from 57 on June 20 to 174 on July 20, 2022, an analysis of the Covid-19-related data of the National Health Institute (NIH) revealed.

According to the NIH, on June 20, a nationwide total of 171 cases were detected at a positivity ratio of 1.53% which, since then, is continuously going up and at present, stands at 2.8% as within the past 24 hours, countrywide 592 new Covid-19 cases were reported after 21,264 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

Health dept to monitor Covid-19 situation on daily basis

During the past one month, the national and provincial health authorities have registered a total of 69 Covid-19 deaths, of which, seven deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide Covid-19 death tally to 30,452 since the pandemic outbreak.

Since June 20, 2022, the country has reported a total of 15,965 coronavirus cases, reflecting 532.2 cases per day as during this period the total cases jumped up from 1,531,830 to 1,547,795.

Over the period, the active cases’ tally has also witnessed an almost three-fold increase as it jumped up from 3,369 on June 20th to 9,673 on July 20.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NIH Covid-19 Pakistan Covid19 cases coronavirus hospitalization rate

Comments

1000 characters

Covid-19: hospitalization rate registers 3-fold increase

PKR slide vs USD: Nepra indicates more hike in power tariffs

ECC allows TCP to import 0.3m tonnes of wheat

Monthly FCA formula: KE, CPPA-G seek record hike in power tariffs

Italy becomes 7th billion-dollar export destination for Pakistan

Capital assets in Pakistan: Tax on ‘deemed income’ challenged in LHC

Miftah attributes PKR slide to grim political situation

‘It’s repeat of Sindh House’: Imran

Shujaat supports Elahi for CM’s slot

India central bank says prepared to defend rupee against rapid depreciation

Read more stories