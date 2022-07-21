‘IK’s fate to be decided by Zardari’

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the news conference of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, Central Information Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi said that Imran Khan should open his ears and listen to the fact that his political future would be decided by Asif Ali Zardari.

He said, “Imran Khan has conceded defeat by wanting to put President Asif Ali Zardari in jail. Punjab is not [the] property of Fawad Chaudhry as he is feeling uncomfortable due to [the] stay of Asif Ali Zardari in Punjab.”

The PPP leader in a statement on Wednesday claimed that most PTI members want to get rid of the “crazy Niazi”. He said that Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sheikh Rashid, and Fawad Chaudhry are going to become political nomads once again.

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Palwasha Khan has said that Imran Khan is “rotting and suffering in the hatred” of Asif Ali Zardari. She said if the members of the Punjab Assembly are together, why are Imran and his supporters, mourning?

