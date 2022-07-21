Police called from other cities to rig LB elections: Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday alleged that Pakistan People’s Party-led Sindh government has called police force from other cities of the province to ‘rig the 24 July local bodies’ elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference at Pakistan House he said that they are not the police but the workers of the People’s Party.

In the first phase of the local bodies’ elections, dacoits, and police stumped on ballot papers to elect PPP, while the Provincial Election Commission closed its eyes over this illegal move.

“We will not allow such abuse to happen in Karachi and Hyderabad and will strongly resist. We appeal to our Army Chief and Chief Justice to stop the government of the People’s Party from this cruelty and not to hand over this province to the People’s Party,” PSP chief said.

He said “In the by-elections of Punjab, the Election Commission is being praised for conducting transparent elections, then why are polls not being conducted in a transparent manner in Sindh? Why are there two laws in the same country?”

He said “This city has become hell now. The destruction in the rains of Karachi and Hyderabad is in front of everyone. But no one cares. On July 24th Karachi and Hyderabad people should come out of their homes and vote for PSP’s election symbol Dolphin. Because, they know that if they want roads, water, hospitals, schools, then only Mustafa Kamal knows how to do it and get them done”.

He asked the people of Karachi and Hyderabad support PSP, saying we will fix it. Our past is clear; we have completed projects in Karachi and Hyderabad, changed the condition of Karachi and developed the city. Just like the people of Punjab came out of their homes and voted in last by-elections, the people here should come out and vote for us so that we can change this system of oppression.

He said “Our manifesto includes a demand for devolution of local authority and PFC award to grassroots level which is not vested in any party’s manifest. The so-called muhajir politicians should stop bargaining for their seven seats today and if they part ways with Shahbaz Sharif’s government, his coalition government will fall automatically. But MQM has bargained the rights of muhajirs for their ministries and corruption. Immediate elections should be held in the country.”

President PSP Anis Kaim Khani and other central leaders were also present on the occasion.

Kamal further said that he did not do ethnic politics, today Sindhi, Pakhtun, Baloch, Punjabi are our party workers and they all are united under the PSP banner.

