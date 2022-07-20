PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls: Govt seems unruffled by setback as it decides to complete its tenure

LAHORE: All the allied parties of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government have unanimously decided not to go for early elections under the pressure of opposition leader Imran Khan. The decision was taken in a meeting of the heads of coalition partners of the sitting government which was held here on Tuesday on the invitation of PM Shehbaz Sharif, said sources.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and attended by leaders of other allied parties.

The sources claimed that the leaders of allied parties discussed the country’s political and economic situation and made it clear that early elections will not be held under the pressure of Imran Khan. It was resolved that the early elections will only be held with the unanimous decision of the government coalition. “We are working to save the state and would take all necessary steps in this regard,” a leader of the PDM said. Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called upon the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the long-delayed judgment on the PTI’s foreign funding case.

“For long has Imran Niazi been given a free pass despite his repeated and shameless attacks on state institutions. Impunity given to him has hurt the country,” said the premier in a tweet.

It may be noted that the ECP reserved the verdict in foreign funding case nearly a month ago on June 21, following a hearing by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

The verdict was reserved after the completion of a briefing by the financial expert brought by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar.

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique announced that the federal government will complete its tenure, dismissing all speculation regarding the possible dissolution of the government following PTI’s victory in the recently-concluded Punjab by-elections.

PM invites allies, PDM leaders to meeting today

Talking about the Punjab by-elections, Khawaja Saad said that these elections cannot measure the popularity of PML-N as the party and the coalition government have won five out of 20 seats. He said the PML-N leadership rendered sacrifices for democracy, adding that the party knew how to save its politics but it decided not to do so.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that only PML-N could strengthen Pakistan and its economy.

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday, she said the government will do everything possible for the betterment of the country and its people. She said that general elections will be held when the present government and Election Commission of Pakistan will decide about it.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that PTI chairman Imran Khan wanted civil war in the country. She said that PTI must realize that they have lost five seats out of 20 seats. She said the PML-N got 40% votes in these by-elections. She said the PML-N would be further strengthened in 16 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly.

She said the PML-N would continue the journey of exemplary service to the people of Punjab in the same spirit and historical tradition.

She hoped that Imran Khan would apologize insulting the Election Commission of Pakistan. “The PML-N strongly believes in fair, transparent and impartial elections and following democratic norms and yesterday’s election was its practical demonstration,” she said.

She alleged that Imran Khan blackmailed the NAB chairman to grill his opponents in his era. Now Imran Khan wants CEC Sultan Sikandar Raja to act like former Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal, she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022