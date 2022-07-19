PM invites allies, PDM leaders to meeting today

LAHORE: On the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, an important meeting of the leaders of the allied parties of the government and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), will be held on Tuesday (today).

The Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that the PM Shehbaz Sharif has invited the leaders of the coalition parties of the government and PDM to his residence at 96-H Model Town, Lahore.

She said that the leaders of the allied parties of the government and PDM will review the overall situation in the country and finalise future strategy.

In the meeting of the leaders of the coalition parties of the government and PDM, there will be consultation on important issues, she added.

Moreover, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has asked the ECP to announce its decision in PTI’s foreign prohibited funding case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022