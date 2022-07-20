AGL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Wasa signs MoU with PITB to implement reforms

Recorder Report 20 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: To implement the information technology reforms in the Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Lahore, it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) here on Tuesday.

Wasa Lahore Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed and PITB Director Atif Hussain inked the MoU in the presence of both Wasa Lahore and PITB senior officials, including Abdul Latif, Fiza Anjum, Mudassar Javed, Usman Waheed, Rabia Tariq and Tayyaba Jameel. During a meeting, both Wasa Lahore and PITB deliberated on the IT reforms.

