AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.36%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
EFERT 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.93%)
EPCL 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-5.91%)
FCCL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.85%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.69%)
FLYNG 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.85%)
GGGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.58%)
GGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-6.6%)
GTECH 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.97%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.19%)
MLCF 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-8.16%)
OGDC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.01%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.42%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.13%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TPL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
TPLP 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-6.96%)
TREET 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.41%)
TRG 75.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.04%)
UNITY 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.15%)
WAVES 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.35%)
BR100 3,973 Decreased By -129 (-3.14%)
BR30 14,498 Decreased By -538.1 (-3.58%)
KSE100 40,389 Decreased By -978 (-2.36%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -420.7 (-2.67%)

Jul 19, 2022
Markets

Wall Street equities open higher amid weak housing data

AFP 19 Jul, 2022

NEW YORK: US stocks opened on an upbeat note Tuesday amid another raft of earnings reports and more signs the housing market is slowing from its torrid pace.

But a Wall Street rally on Monday petered out by the end of the session, and analysts note there are competing pressures on share prices, including a report that iPhone-maker Apple plans to slow hiring and spending.

The Commerce Department reported a two percent drop in new US home construction projects started in June amid rising costs and mortgage rates that are causing demand to dry up.

Investors could be feeling better about the data and the news of US average gas prices falling below $4.50 a gallon, which could mean the Federal Reserve would not have to raise lending rates as fast or as far to cool sky-high inflation.

The market “is finding comfort these days in the notion that bad economic news could ultimately translate into fewer, or less aggressive, rate hikes,” Briefing.com analyst Patrick J O’Hare said.

Easing rate-hike bets, bank earnings lift Wall Street

But, he cautioned, “one has to work with a conditional verb tense there, because inflation is still an untamed beast.”

About 30 minutes into the trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had gained more than one percent to 31,072.61.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 1.2 percent to 3,878.38, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index increased 1.3 percent to 11,506.21.

IBM fell 7.4 percent after the company reported earnings that topped estimates, but warned of headwinds that would hit its cashflow.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson rose 0.7 percent after its results beat expectations.

