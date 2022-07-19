AGL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.2%)
Indian shares edge lower; rupee breaches 80/dollar level

Reuters 19 Jul, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares inched lower Tuesday, tracking global markets in the absence of major domestic triggers, while the rupee slipped below the psychological level of 80 to hit a record low against the dollar.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.2% at 16,245, as of 0353 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.21% to 54,404.88. Both the indexes rose more than 1% in the previous session, with the Nifty hitting its highest since June 10.

The partially convertible rupee extended its record-setting spree against the dollar, hitting an all-time low for the seventh straight session.

Asian shares slipped, following overnight declines on Wall Street, and the dollar hovered below last week’s peak, with main focus on the earnings season.

Tech, metal stocks lift Indian shares to highest in more than a month

Meanwhile, investors in India awaited results from consumer giant Hindustan Unilever for cues on the impact of higher inflation and demand.

