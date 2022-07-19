Damage to Guddu GT-14: Senate panel grills Power Division’s top brass

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Power Monday grilled Power Division’s top brass for not sending the case of officials responsible for damage to Guddu GT-14, directing that their cases should immediately be sent to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) or Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The Committee presided over by Senator Saif Ullah Abro, issued these directions, during discussion on 240 MW Guddu-GT 16 combined cycle, which was recently damaged due to fire resulting in over Rs 20 billion loss to the national exchequer in the form of units lost, machinery loss, in addition to financial losses related to purchase of expensive electricity.

Damage to unit 14 of Guddu Plant: Senate panel annoyed at PD’s inaction

“Why has the Ministry not taken action against the officials responsible for damage to Guddu-GT 14 and are still enjoying lucrative positions including those cleared by General Electric (GE) from responsibility,” enquired Chairman Standing Committee adding that the Power Division has not taken action against the officials and Gencos Boards. Chief Technical Officer Gencos, Dr. Niaz Memon confirmed that G-16 combined cycle has been damaged due to fire in the turbine but he cannot comment on financial loss until the inquiry is completed. The meeting was informed that two inquiry committees are preparing their reports.

Additional Secretary-III (Power Division) Arshad Majeed Mohmand apprised the Committee that Power Division is in the process of removing existing Boards of Gencos.

