‘Politics of corruption, foreign intervention rejected’: Punjab Assembly passes resolution of PTI member

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed a resolution presented by PTI MPA Musarat Jamshed Cheema with majority that people of Pakistan rejected the politics of corruption and foreign intervention.

As per the resolution the people of Punjab buried the politics of opportunists and turncoats in the by-elections to be held on 17th July 2022. The people of Pakistan accepted the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and fully accepted the narrative of former Prime Minister Imran Khan of rejecting the imported government.

The House congratulates Imran Khan, the leaders of all allied parties and all the workers and especially the people of Punjab on the historic victory. We pray to Allah Almighty.

Earlier, the session of the Punjab Assembly started under the chairmanship of Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. Questions and Answers session on the department of Irrigation were postponed due to the absence of the concerned minister.

Later, while discussing the current constitutional crisis, inflation and peace and security situation, Deputy Opposition Leader Muhammad Raja Basharat said that the election of chief minister Punjab on July 22 will be the continuation of the April 16 election. After PTI’s clear majority in the by-election, Hamza Shehbaz has no moral justification that he should remain the Chief Minister.

Raja Basharat further said that the bureaucracy is not a personal employee of anyone; it is an employee of the state. He said that the attitude of the bureaucracy against PTI legislators and workers is highly condemnable.

During the session, member of Assembly Dr. Akhtar Ali and Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said that people of Lahore buried the politics of PML-N in the bye elections.

MPA Chaudhry Zaheer Ahmad and Samiullah Chaudhry while congratulating Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf said that now Imran Khan has become the most popular leader. The government is preparing to impose Article 6 on Imran Khan.

Later, MPA Sadia Sohail Rana said that Imran Khan has created awareness among the people. She said that we should learn from our mistakes. Later, the session was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday (today).

