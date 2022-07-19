PARTLY FACETIOUS: Khan’s spiritual connections

“You’ve gotta give it to The Khan.”

“His spiritual connections…”

“Don’t be facetious — 15 out of 20 is…is…”

“75 percent — us Nawalas aren’t good at mathematics.”

“Hmm, only the grassroots, the Kings are in the counting house counting all their ill-gotten money.”

“You reckon that sold? That they were dacoits, armed with power they stole from the country, the narrative that the retired army officers…”

“Yes I do, but what makes me happy that The Khan swept the by-polls is that now Ishaq Dar’s back or whatever he claims is out of synch will require further medical treatment and…”

“Agreed that guy was a disaster for the economy…hey by the way do you reckon that the inane press conference by Miftah Ismail the day before the by polls where he unbelievably claimed the economy is on track after three months of his dithering and more dithering and…”

“Nah, the guy just likes to talk but you may be right — his claims were so off the charts for the voter that he may have won The Khan at least 2 to 3 percent of the vote that The Khan’s men won.”

“That’s all? I would have thought…”

“I would say at least 50 percent of the blame rests with the Princess and her vicious and rather inane comments…”

“Ha ha ha, I mean I couldn’t help laughing when she said that when she was in jail there was no wall between the toilet and the bed!”

“Indeed and I don’t think I am exaggerating but at least 90 percent of those who attended her jalsa did not know that the rich have a wall between the bedroom and the bathroom…”

“And so The Khan was right when he said that Maryam Nawaz is PTI’s biggest asset.”

“I hope though that the PML-N does not engage in more horse trading and allows Punjab to go the same route that Mian Nawaz Sharif allowed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to go after 2013 elections: allow the party with the most seats to form the government.”

“I am sure PML-N must be formulating a strategy to stay in power anyway my humble submission to the politicians: please, please come of age. Please, please…”

“If wishes were horses…”

“Look towards the North: pigs are flying…”

“The glass remains half full for you – well I hope you are right.”

