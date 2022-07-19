Weather depression weakens

KARACHI: The prevailing weather depression system over northeast of the Arabian Sea has weakened, which is expected to dissipate at Oman coast till July 18, the Met Office said on Monday.

Its alert-IV said that the weather depression is likely to subside into a low pressure area before dying at Oman shorelines.

The system is likely to produce rain-thunderstorms with a few heavy falls in Lasbella, Uthal, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani, Turbat, Awaran and Ketch areas of Balochistan till July 18.

Heavy rains may trigger water-logging and urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lasbella, Uthal, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani, Turbat, Awaran and Ketch areas.

The rainy spell is expected to stop in parts of Sindh with the dwindling weather system in the next 24 hours. Sea is also likely to lose its rough condition by July 18, as fishermen of Sindh and Balochistan may set sail soon after.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022