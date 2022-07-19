CM appoints Prof Dr Shagufta dean of KU’s education faculty

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed seasoned educationist and author of several books on special education, Prof Dr Shagufta Shahzadi as the Dean Faculty of Education of University of Karachi.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Universities and Boards Department, Prof Dr Shagufta Shahzadi has been appointed by the competent authority that is the Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, with effect from August 08 to December 24, 2024.

