AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
AVN 76.29 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.69%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
EFERT 89.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
EPCL 76.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
FCCL 13.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FLYNG 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGGL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
GGL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
GTECH 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.17%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.96%)
MLCF 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
OGDC 81.28 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PRL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TPL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TPLP 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
TREET 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
TRG 77.94 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.83%)
UNITY 19.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 11.1 (0.27%)
BR30 15,093 Increased By 57.3 (0.38%)
KSE100 41,470 Increased By 102.4 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,787 Increased By 40.9 (0.26%)
Indian traders, shopkeepers plan nationwide protest against tax hikes

Reuters 19 Jul, 2022

NEW DELHI: Indian traders and shopkeepers will hold a nationwide protest next week against a hike in taxes on a range of products and services, including food grains and household items, that went into effect on Monday, a top official of a leading traders’ group said.

“The 5% tax on a range of food products - which remained tax free so far - and hike in rates on other household items has increased the inflation burden on the public and traders,” said Pravin Khandelwal, president of the Confederation of All India Traders, which represents more than 10 million small shopkeepers and wholesalers.

He said the group’s members would launch a nationwide series of protest meetings on July 26, starting in Bhopal, a state capital in central India and a stronghold of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Small traders and shopkeepers are a key constituency for Modi, who introduced the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system in 2017 to replace about 20 federal and state taxes and to help unify Asia’s third-largest economy.

