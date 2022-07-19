Maxim Agri and BASF enter into strategic partnership

LAHORE: Maxim Agri and BASF have entered into a strategic partnership to launch poultry feed additives range by BASF, in Pakistan, to help the country’s poultry farmers better protect their flocks and improve farm yields.

The product range includes BalanGut LS, Lupro Mix NA, and Novasil. Made from natural sources, BASF farm additives are novel and innovative products that are registered for use on poultry farms.

BalanGut LS is a unique mixture of naturally occurring monoglycerides of short and medium chain fatty acids, which supports microbiome balance, improves gut integrity, and promotes health & vitality. Novasil is the Platinum Standard of Aflatoxin Binders, consisting of a natural clay of the smectite group, which reduces the amount of aflatoxins, in blood and liver of chicks by 80 percent.

“We are very excited about partnering with BASF, who shares our vision of improving livelihoods of farmers, through better and sustainable yields,” said Aslam Meesad, Sector Head Poultry, Maxim Agri.

