KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (July 18, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== MRA Sec. Agritech Ltd. 6,000 7.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 7.00 Surmawala Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 1,000 32.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 32.75 Axis Global Samin Textile 556 14.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 556 14.30 ASDA Sec. Sui Northern Gas 1,000 39.75 Arif Habib Ltd. 10,500 39.11 Topline Sec. 2,000 39.25 MGM Securities 48,500 39.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 62,000 39.19 Multiline Sec. Unity Foods Limited 10,000 20.86 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 20.86 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 79,556 ===========================================================================================

