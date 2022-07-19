KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (July 18, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
MRA Sec. Agritech Ltd. 6,000 7.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 7.00
Surmawala Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 1,000 32.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 32.75
Axis Global Samin Textile 556 14.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 556 14.30
ASDA Sec. Sui Northern Gas 1,000 39.75
Arif Habib Ltd. 10,500 39.11
Topline Sec. 2,000 39.25
MGM Securities 48,500 39.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 62,000 39.19
Multiline Sec. Unity Foods Limited 10,000 20.86
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 20.86
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 79,556
===========================================================================================
