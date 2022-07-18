AGL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.85%)
ANL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
AVN 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.6%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3%)
EFERT 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.5%)
EPCL 75.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-2.15%)
FCCL 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.51%)
FLYNG 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.78%)
GGGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.71%)
GGL 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.88%)
GTECH 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.5%)
HUMNL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.28%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
MLCF 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.55%)
OGDC 81.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.89%)
PAEL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.9%)
PIBTL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.82%)
PRL 16.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.33%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.8%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.56%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.8%)
TRG 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.76%)
UNITY 19.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.91%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.38%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.23%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -87.1 (-2.08%)
BR30 15,033 Decreased By -349.2 (-2.27%)
KSE100 41,411 Decreased By -664.2 (-1.58%)
KSE30 15,775 Decreased By -275.3 (-1.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn biased to rise to $6.22-1/2

Reuters 18 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn is biased to rise to $6.22-1/2 per bushel, as it pierced above a resistance at $6.07 again.

The repeated tests on this barrier only clearer signal of the bounce from the July 13 low of $5.84-3/4 to extend towards $6.22-1/2.

Whether corn could extend more towards $6.47-3/4 is subject to a further observation.

A break above $6.22-1/2 would probably confirm this extension.

CBOT corn firms with US weather in focus

A break below $5.94 may confirm the continuation of the downtrend towards $5.73-3/4 to $5.86-1/4 range.

On the daily chart, corn stabilized around the support at $5.95 again.

The stabilization significantly increases the chance of the price to bounce towards $6.30.

Corn

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT corn biased to rise to $6.22-1/2

Markets rattled: KSE-100 down nearly 750 points over political uncertainty

Gwadar Free Zone: Irked by rupee slide, Chinese for accounts in RMB

IMF's staff-level agreement a credit positive for Pakistan: Moody’s

Remittances: Pakistan receives record inflow of $31.2bn in FY22

Oil jumps as soft dollar and tight supply supports

Tarin calls for general elections to 'kill this uncertainty' after Punjab by-elections

Shehbaz Sharif’s government confined to Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

Another state of emergency declared in Sri Lanka as acting president takes reins

Punjab by-elections: PTI trounces PML-N; victory will add to IK’s narrative

Coal import, bilateral, transit trade: Delegation leaving for Kabul today

Read more stories