US oil to test support at $94.02

SINGAPORE: US oil is expected to test a support at $94.02 per barrel, a break could open the way towards $90.56.

The contract failed to break a pivotal resistance at $99.63.

The failure signals a completion of the bounce from $90.56, or the first round of this bounce.

Oil may revisit the low of $90.56 due to the continuation of the downtrend, or stabilize around $91.02 to retest the resistance at $99.63, if the bounce from $90.56 extends later on.

A break above $97.90 could lead to a gain into $99.63-$101.78 range.

Top US energy envoy expects further steps from OPEC producers on supplies

On the daily chart, the downtrend from $123.68 remains steady and may eventually extend to $86.11, the 100% projection level of a wave (C).

The hammer forming on July 14 may have only resulted in a weak gain on July 15.

A genuine reversal is expected to occur around the key support of $86.11.