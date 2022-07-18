NTDC acquires land for construction of grid station in Chakwal

LAHORE: National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has acquired 758 Kanal and 3 Marla land for the construction of 500 kV grid station Chakwal.

The contractor has been mobilized for construction of boundary wall. This project remained at halt for many years due to severe land acquisition issue.

A senior officer said establishment of 500 kV grid station in Chakwal district would help in the development of industries. Construction of Two 500 kV transmission lines from Ghazi Brotha - Gatti and Gakkar – Rawat will also be part of this project. Total estimated cost of the project is Rs 8926.39 million including 43.76 million Euros promised by KfW, German bank.

The project will improve power supply position in IESCO and FESCO regions. It will also improve voltage profile in Chakwal, Choa Saidan Shah, Gujjar Khan, Dandot, Pinanwal, Talagang, Padshahan, Chakri and the areas under the jurisdiction of FESCO. The improvement of voltage profile will be beneficial especially for the cement industries in Chakwal. Resultantly, it will help to increase employment and business opportunities in the area.

NTDC Management appreciated the efforts of NTDC engineers who remained in continuous liaison with local administration to complete the land acquisition process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022