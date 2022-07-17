Punjab by-elections: Voting underway to decide fate of 175 candidates

Polling for by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly seats is underway to decide the fate of 175 candidates with the main contest expected between PML-N and PTI contenders, as both parties were eyeing the slot of the top chair in Punjab.

Polling began at 8:00 am and it will continue till 5:00 pm without any break.

Over 4.5 million voters will exercise their right to vote, which includes around 2.4 million male voters and over 2.1 million female voters. Over 3,000 polling stations were set up in the 20 constituencies of which 700 polling stations were designated for women.

Earlier on Sunday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that security in the constituencies where by-elections are taking place is on high alert to ensure law and order.

The civil armed forces have been deployed in all constituencies at the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Radio Pakistan reported quoting Sanaullah.

The interior minister that additional troops have been deployed in sensitive electorates while Rangers, Frontier Constabulary, and military troops have been deputed as Quick Response Force.

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar has said, “PTI workers carrying illegal weapons” in Sheikhupura were arrested.

“There were reports that PTI workers were carrying weapons in Sheikhupura and would try to disrupt the peace.”

He added that the police acted immediately and arrests were made.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the people to exercise their right to vote "to give a clear verdict against those who lie."

"The people of 20 constituencies of Punjab are requested to come out of their homes with full enthusiasm, and exercise their right to vote, your future depends on this slip. Elders, mothers, and men and women should decide today that service will rule in Punjab and Pakistan, not incompetence, lies, and corruption," he tweeted.

"Give a clear verdict against those who lie, take away the facility of 100 units of free electricity," he added.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has urged voters to cast their ballots in favour of the PTI if they were satisfied with the performance of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar's government.

"[But] if you think the provincial government should keep a check on prices, provide cheap flour and sugar, construct and maintain hospitals and schools, and keep your neighborhood clean, then vote for the PML-N," he said on Twitter.

PML-N leader, Hina Parvez Butt, called on the people of Punjab to “get up and make your choice be heard”.

“Reject the fitna of people like Niazi and the enemies of Punjab,” she added soon after voting went underway.

The ruling PML-N needs to win a total of 9 seats in the by-elections to gain a majority to elect their Chief Minister in the country’s biggest province.

Voters can also know their polling stations through a specially activated SMS 8300 service for their guidance. Meanwhile, the ECP has set up central and provincial control rooms for the bye-elections. A central control room has been established in Election Commission Islamabad. Complaints regarding polling can be registered on the phone No. 051-9204402 -3051-9210837- 8 FAX Number 051-9204404.

Punjab: crucial by-polls today

By-elections are being held in the constituencies of the Punjab Assembly, i.e., PP-7 Rawalpindi; PP-83, Khushab; PP-90 Bhakkar; PP-97 Faisalabad; PP-125, Jhang; PP-127, Jhang; PP-140 Sheikhupura; PP-158, Lahore; PP-167, Lahore; PP-168, Lahore; PP-170 Lahore; PP-202 Sahiwal; PP-217 Multan; PP-224, Lodhran; PP-228, Lodhran; PP-237, Bahawalnagar; PP-272- Muzaffargarh; PP-273 Muzaffargarh; PP-282, Layyah and PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all necessary arrangements for the by-polls. A total of 4.58 million registered voters, including 2.19 million women, are eligible to vote in the by-polls for these seats. As many as 3131 polling stations, including 731 for males, 700 for females, besides 1700 combined polling stations have been established across the 20 constituencies. A total of 9,562 polling booths have been set up for the by-polls. The ECP has declared 1304 polling stations sensitive and 690 highly sensitive. Polling stations from Lahore (4 seats) and Multan (one seat) have been declared sensitive, sources said.

As many as 20 Punjab seats fell vacant after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members for switching loyalties. The PTI’s provincial legislators had decided to vote for Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N)’s candidate Hamza Shehbaz for the slot of Punjab Chief Minister; subsequently, they were de-seated from the Punjab Assembly under Article 63-A.

Today’s by-elections to decide Punjab CM’s fate

An interesting contest is expected to take place in Multan (PP-217) where the son of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Zain Qureshi of the PTI, was contesting against Salman Naeem of the PML-N.

In Jhang, Mian Muhammad Azam of the PTI and Faisal Hayat of the PML-N are contesting the elections in PP-125. In PP-127, Mahar Nawaz Bharwana of the PTI was contesting against PML-N’s candidate Mahar Aslam Bharwana.

In PP-288 (Dera Ghazi Khan), Sardar Saifuddin Khosa of the PTI and Abdul Qadir Khan Khosa of the PML-N are contesting the elections, and in PP-202 (Sahiwal) Major (R) Ghulam Sarwar of the PTI is contesting against Nauman Langrial of the PML-N.

In PP-90 (Bhakkar), there is a contest between Irfan Ullah Khan Niazi of the PTI and Saeed Akbar Nawani of the PML-N, whereas Syed Aftab Raza of the PTI and Mian Fida Hussain of the PML-N is contesting the election in Bahawalnagar (PP-237).

In Muzaffargarh (PP-273), it is a contest between Yasir Arafat Jatoi of the PTI and Muhammad Sibtain Raza of the PML-N, whereas, in PP-282 (Layyah), PTI’s Qaiser Abbas will take on PML-N’s Muhammad Tahir Randhawa.