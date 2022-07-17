PPP constitutes legal aid committee to monitor Punjab by-polls

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples’ Party has constituted a 15-member monitoring and legal aid committee in connection with the by-polls in 20 provincial constituencies in Punjab. The by-polls are set to be held today.

The committee would operate under the guidance of Peoples Lawyers Forum PPP Central Punjab Khurram Latif Khosa. The committee would be stationed in the provincial secretariat of the party. Coordinators from the PML-N would also be part of the committee at the district level where by-elections are taking place.

