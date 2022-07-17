AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn firms with US weather in focus

Reuters 17 Jul, 2022

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures ended firm on Friday after trading both sides of unchanged during the session. Concerns about hot and dry conditions stressing the crop in the western half of the US Midwest throughout its key pollination phase of development supported prices.

The benchmark CBOT December corn futures contract settled up 2-3/4 cents at $6.03-3/4 a bushel. For the week, corn futures fell 3.2%. Corn has fallen in three of the last four weeks.

wheat falls

Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures fell 2.3% to their lowest since Feb. 11 on Friday, with improving prospects for a resumption in Black Sea exports from Ukraine weighing on prices for the second day in a row.

For the week, the most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract dropped 12.9%, its biggest weekly decline since March 2011.

K.C. hard red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat futures also posted sharp losses, with K.C. wheat hitting its lowest since Feb. 17.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures settled down 18-1/4 cents at $7.76-3/4 a bushel, while K.C. September hard red winter wheat shed 9-1/2 cents to $8.39-1/4 and MGEX September spring wheat was 3-3/4 cents lower at $9.06-3/4. For the week, MGEX spring wheat lost 8.6% and K.C. hard red winter wheat lost 11.2%.

Ukraine is hurrying to clinch a deal with Russia, Turkey and the United Nations next week to export grain via its Black Sea ports, a senior Ukrainian official source said on Friday.

Import groups in the Philippines bought a total of 150,000 tonnes of wheat in two separate deals.

Wheat Corn Chicago Board of Trade Black Sea exports US weather

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT corn firms with US weather in focus

World Bank approves $200m to transform agri sector

Inflation rate will soar to 40pc, claims Tarin

Govt says reshaping ‘Mera Ghar’ scheme

Afghanistan: Pakistan to sell 120,000 metric tons of wheat to UN’s WFP

Transmission services: China’s PMLTC agitates against imposition of 17pc GST

US won’t ‘walk away’ from Middle East, says Biden

‘Unrealistic’ energy policies will lead to higher inflation: MbS

Punjab: crucial by-polls today

Petroleum dealers say will observe strike tomorrow

Loan resumption: Final decision by IMF board likely in 3-6 weeks

Read more stories