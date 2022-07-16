By-elections: Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to refrain from creating unrest

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership not to create unrest during the by-elections in Punjab, scheduled for Sunday.

The by-polls are taking place on the delimitation of constituencies that was done on the basis of population census 2017.

In a tweet, Sanaullah asked PTI “to refrain from rioting on July 17. Imran Khan has lost the election, now he is preparing people for fighting.”

He asked “Imran and his tigers to stay within the law. The law will come into action if the events of Daska by-elections are repeated.” He was referring to an incident that took place in February 2021, when two people died and eight sustained injuries as unidentified suspects opened fire near five polling stations in Daska.

Sanaullah went on to claim that more than 500 people have been brought to Punjab by the PTI to riot in the by-election.

He accused PTI leaders Parvez Khattak, Asad Qaiser, Ali Muhammad Khan and Murad Saeed of providing them with shelter.

I will seek federal cabinet's permission to arrest Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah

He also said PTI's request to appoint polling agents from outside the constituency was part of a conspiracy and that there is a plan to create conflict between the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

He went on to say that "if the PTI tigers bullied anyone, then Imran Niazi will be responsible for what happens next."

“We will not allow those who looted people for four years in power to steal the mandate of the people of 20 constituencies.”

Making public recording or video that exposes crime not illegal: Rana Sanaullah

He added that Imran Khan’s politics are dead and they would be buried further by the people during voting on July 17.

“Anyone who takes the law into their hands and tries to create mischief will face the law,” he said. “We will ensure a clean, transparent and peaceful election.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Interior Minister Atta Tarar announced a ban on the entry of PTI leaders Ali Ameen Gandapur and Maqbool Gujjar in Punjab because “they want to create unrest.”

He also said “Article 144 is in effect in Punjab and no one will be allowed to carry weapons".