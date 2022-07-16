KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 20.691 billion and the number of lots traded at 20,382. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.167billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.877 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.912 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.361 billion), DJ (PKR 2.337 billion), Silver (PKR 1.647 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 618.029 million), SP 500 (PKR 337.791 million), Platinum (PKR 291.155 million), Japan Equity (PKR 67.011 million), Copper (PKR 66.437 million) and Brent (PKR 7.164 million). In Agricultural commodities, 12 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 10.624 were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022