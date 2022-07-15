Gold prices decline

KARACHI: Gold on Thursday saw a sizeable value loss in the local market, traders said.

It reduced by Rs1050 to Rs141150 per tola and Rs901 to Rs121013 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1714 per ounce.

Silver became costlier by Rs50 to Rs1570 per tola and Rs42.87 to Rs1346.02 per 10 grams, traders said.

