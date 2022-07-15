MQM leader Babar Ghauri leaves for Dubai

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) senior leader Babar Ghauri left for Dubai from Karachi on late Wednesday night after being released in a case pertaining to the facilitation of an alleged hate speech by Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder.

According to sources, Babar Ghauri along with his wife departed for Dubai from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport via a foreign airline’s flight, EK-603 from where he will leave for United States.

Babar Ghauri was taken into custody from Karachi Airport on July 4 when he returned to the country after ending his more than seven years self-imposed exile.

Police had obtained his week-long physical remand from an anti-terrorism courts (ATC) to interrogate him and complete the investigation into the case.

Earlier in the day, the MQM leader was produced before the court. Police apprised the court that no solid evidence was found against Ghauri. If evidence is gathered, Babar Ghauri can be taken into custody again.

Sources further said that the health of the MQM leader is not good and he has to undergo a check-up at the hospital.