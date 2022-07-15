AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
ANL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
AVN 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.08%)
BOP 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
EPCL 77.02 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.34%)
FCCL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.88%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
GGGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (5.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
MLCF 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
OGDC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.06%)
PAEL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.56%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3%)
TPL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TPLP 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.25%)
TREET 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
TRG 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.29%)
WAVES 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 41.2 (0.99%)
BR30 15,538 Increased By 69.9 (0.45%)
KSE100 42,349 Increased By 486.1 (1.16%)
KSE30 16,165 Increased By 201.3 (1.26%)
No more load shedding after rains: Lesco

Recorder Report 15 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: The ongoing monsoon spell has reduced the electricity demand therefore, there is no more load shedding in all the circles of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco), said sources.

Not only the weather has improved but power generation has also increased which has stabilized the demand-supply situation, they added.

According to the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), the overall demand has reduced to 27500 megawatt against the generation of 24000 megawatt, leaving the system with a shortfall of about 3000 megawatt.

So far as the Lesco region is concerned, the total demand is around 4400 megawatt and there is no need of load shedding to balance the demand and supply gap. There is no load shedding on normal feeders and load shedding is restricted to high losses feeders, said Lesco sources.

Meanwhile, they said, some 100 feeders faced tripping on Thursday due to torrential rain in the city, which continued throughout the day which led to suspension of power supply to the affected areas. The field staff of Lesco was on their feet to redress the faulty feeders. The company spokesman said problems are being faced by the field staff due to the continuous rain.

It may be noted that the Lesco was saving 500 megawatt electricity through closing down of commercial centres under its energy conservation plan before Eid. It was actively pursuing the business community to help it out in its energy conservation plan by closing down trading activities by 9:00PM from Monday to Friday, followed by late night business permission on Saturday while a complete closure on Sunday.

