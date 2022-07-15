No more load shedding after rains: Lesco

LAHORE: The ongoing monsoon spell has reduced the electricity demand therefore, there is no more load shedding in all the circles of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco), said sources.

Not only the weather has improved but power generation has also increased which has stabilized the demand-supply situation, they added.

According to the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), the overall demand has reduced to 27500 megawatt against the generation of 24000 megawatt, leaving the system with a shortfall of about 3000 megawatt.

So far as the Lesco region is concerned, the total demand is around 4400 megawatt and there is no need of load shedding to balance the demand and supply gap. There is no load shedding on normal feeders and load shedding is restricted to high losses feeders, said Lesco sources.

Meanwhile, they said, some 100 feeders faced tripping on Thursday due to torrential rain in the city, which continued throughout the day which led to suspension of power supply to the affected areas. The field staff of Lesco was on their feet to redress the faulty feeders. The company spokesman said problems are being faced by the field staff due to the continuous rain.

It may be noted that the Lesco was saving 500 megawatt electricity through closing down of commercial centres under its energy conservation plan before Eid. It was actively pursuing the business community to help it out in its energy conservation plan by closing down trading activities by 9:00PM from Monday to Friday, followed by late night business permission on Saturday while a complete closure on Sunday.

