Shehryar Afridi removed as chairman of Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir

  • Sixteen lawmakers voted in support of the no-confidence motion against Afridi
BR Web Desk 14 Jul, 2022

The Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Affairs on Thursday passed the motion of no-confidence against committee chairman and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi, Aaj News reported.

The additional secretary of the National Assembly (NA) chaired the meeting of the special committee as Afridi was not present.

No legislators belonging to the PTI participated in the no-confidence motion session.

Nawab Sher Wasir, a PTI dissident lawmaker, tabled the no-confidence motion against Afridi. A number of other PTI dissident lawmakers participated in the session.

In total, sixteen members voted in support of the no-confidence motion, which was then effectively passed.

Earlier, as the chairman of the forum, Afridi said that he had activated the Kashmir Committee to help raise the Kashmir dispute at all national and international forums.

He said Kashmiris needed to be provided international platforms to build the case of the Kashmiri freedom struggle.

