AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
ANL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
AVN 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.59%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
EFERT 89.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.45%)
EPCL 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.92%)
FCCL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
GGGL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.45%)
MLCF 27.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
TELE 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.06%)
TPL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
TPLP 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 29.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
UNITY 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.54%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,211 Increased By 31.9 (0.76%)
BR30 15,521 Increased By 52.9 (0.34%)
KSE100 42,258 Increased By 394.9 (0.94%)
KSE30 16,145 Increased By 181.3 (1.14%)
Australian shares close higher for third consecutive session as miners jump

Reuters 14 Jul, 2022

Australian shares ended higher on Thursday as a sharp overnight rebound in iron ore prices boosted miners, though banking stocks capped gains after the country’s solid jobs data and U.S. inflation strengthened the prospects of further interest rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.4% higher at 6,650.60 points, extending gains to a third consecutive session. The benchmark had risen 0.2% on Wednesday.

Australia’s unemployment rate dived to a 48-year low in June, far exceeding market expectations, and hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data fuelled worries about further aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

“Today’s data supports our view for the RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia) to get to neutral sooner rather than later and, indeed, will raise the prospect that they may need to move into restrictive territory,” said Su-Lin Ong, chief economist at RBC Capital Markets.

The domestic market has priced in a 50 basis points (bps) hike, and Ong expects markets to increasingly price in the risk of 75 bps at the August meeting.

Miners led gains on the local bourse, jumping 1.8% and snapping a three-day losing streak after iron ore prices rebounded overnight on China’s positive exports data for June.

New Zealand shares end higher after expected rate hike, Australia stocks rise

BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals gained between 1.3% and 2.5%.

Coal miners New Hope and Whitehaven Coal were the top advancers on the energy sub-index, gaining 5.7% and 6.5%, respectively. Local media reported China may be preparing to reverse its unofficial ban on Australian coal imports.

Bucking the trend, financials slipped 0.8% in their worst day since June 30. Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group declined between 0.5% and 2.2%.

New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 ended 0.7% higher at 11,187.97 points. Payments platform Pushpay and building materials supplier Fletcher Building were among the major gainers.

Australian shares Australian stocks

